Stocks of the Hour: Whitehaven Coal, Nuix, Virtus Health

Whitehaven Coalfelt the impact of heavy rain across the east side of the nation, while labour shortages also weighed on operations and road access. This has led to a fall in production and sales volumes for the quarter, with full year production targets cut by 5 per cent. Shares are trading 5.4 per cent lower at $2.79.Legal costs have haunted software firm Nuixwhich expects to report a substantial fall in earnings for the first half of the financial year 2022. Existing customers have helped buoy the company’s revenue while earnings from new customers are lower. Revenue is set to come in 3.5 per cent lower at $82 million to $85 million compared to the prior corresponding period. Shares are trading 14.1 per cent lower at $1.77.Virtus Healthwelcomes yesterday’s announcement from the Victorian Government after listening to the many people impacted by the suspension of IVF procedures in Victoria. All IVF treatments and other procedures in NSW, Queensland and internationally are not currently impacted by elective surgery restrictions. Shares are trading 0.7 per cent higher at $7.25.