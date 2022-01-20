Jobless rate hits 4.2%, AUD firms up, Block debuts: ASX down 0.2% at noon

Aussie stocks have extended losses for its third straight day, trading at one-month lows led by declines in financial and tech majors. The losses are offsetting a rally in resources stocks on concerns about stunted future earnings, when interest rates lift-off to suppress soaring inflation.The local bourse is trading at one month lows after the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed in correction territory from November 2021 highs, overshadowing strong company earnings on Wall St.Market participants braced themselves for a busy day after high trading volumes yesterday as traders said goodbye to Afterpayand said good-day to Block which started trading at 11am (AEST) under ticker code SQ2at $176.08 per share.The performance has been choppy all morning in anticipation of the job figures as they digested fresh company news. The nation added 65,000 new jobs in December versus expectations of 60,000, the unemployment rate fell to 4.2 per cent versus expectations of 4.5 per cent, and the participation rate remained steady at 66.1 according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The unemployment rate came in at the lowest in the monthly series, since February 2008. The index reacted positively to the update, attempting to make up for lost ground as quarterly and half yearly updates continued to plate investors.Stronger commodity prices and higher sales volumes helped Santospost record quarterly revenue and annual profit results, boosted by a $21 billion merger with Oil Search that was completed last year. Shares are trading 0.2 per cent lower at $7.18.Meanwhile, Northern Stardefied the skills shortage and posted a rise in gold output in the December quarter from the prior quarter. Shares continues to rise trading 9.1 per cent higher at $9.55. The gold miner said its local operations performed in line with expectations in the period, but its Pogo mine in Alaska lagged again. The company is on track to meet its financial year guidance this year.Its gold mining peers benefiting from the price of the precious metal rising to two month highs, as investors sought refuge in the safe haven metal with Newcrest Miningis trading 4.8 per cent higher at $25.11, while Evolution Miningis the best performer of the session.Funds under administration at Netwealthwere propelled higher by 9 per cent to $56.6 billion in the December quarter with shares reacting accordingly, up 1.3 per cent at $16.64. The company has raised its target for inflows to $13.5 billion for funds under administration as they continue to experience favourable conditions.Aussie BHP shareholders are counting down to 6pm (Melbourne time) to vote for the miner to unify its structure through a virtual event in Australia which will be followed by British shareholders later tonight. The stapling of the two will see BHP’s market capitalization grow from around 6 per cent to 10 per cent on the local bourse. Shares in BHP Groupare trading 3 per cent higher at $47.93, followed by Fortescue Metalsadded 3.1 per cent higher at $21.07, and Rio Tintois trading 2.4 per cent higher at $112.86 underpinned by a boost in the iron ore price amid China's cash injection, and interest rate cuts to help stimulate the economy as infrastructure developments get underway.Across the banks, Macquarie Groupis leading the declines trading 1.4 per cent lower at $196.34, while ANZ Banking Groupis shedding the least, down 0.4 per cent at $28.45.In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei is off to a positive start trading 0.3 per cent higher with US futures pointing to a mild rise.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.2 per cent or 12 points lower at 7,320. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 16 points.The best-performing sector is materials, up 2.6 per cent. The worst-performing sector is communication services, down 1.2 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Evolution Mining, trading almost 10 per cent higher at $4.19. It is followed by shares in Northern Star Resourcesand Perseus MiningThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Premier Investments, trading 3.9 per cent lower at $27.53. It is followed by shares in Webjetand Viva Energy GroupGold is trading at US$1841.67 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.3 per cent higher at US$130.20 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.7 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 72.39 US cents.