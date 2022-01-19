Tech drag continues, Healthcare & banks weigh: ASX closes 1% lower

The Australian sharemarket fell for a second day after spending all of today’s session in the red. Technology dragged the index lower, along with the financials and healthcare sectors while energy dominated as the best performer.The technology sector was heavily weighed down by Megaportafter reporting on its December quarter, which outlined an increase in revenue, while its shares tumbled 16.2 per cent to $15.31. Also weighing on the sector was Novonixdown 9.1 per cent and WiseTech Globalclosing 4.3 per cent lower.In the financial space, major banks fell as Macquarie Bankdropped 3.7 per cent, Commonwealthdeclined 1.5 per cent, National Australia Bankfell 1.2 per cent, Westpacwas down 0.8 per cent and ANZ Bankclosed 0.7 per cent lower.Healthcare stocks continued to fall from yesterday amid growing Covid-19 hospitlisations across the states. Biggest laggards in the sector were Imugeneand Polynovoboth closing almost 5 per cent lower.Heavyweight miners were mixed with Fortescue Metalsdown 1.5 per cent and BHPdown 0.3 per cent after reporting on it’s December quarter, while Rio Tintoclosed 0.2 per cent higher.Elsewhere, Lynas Rare Earthsposted record sales for the December quarter despite the pandemic-led challenges. Shares closed 0.6 per cent lower at $11.02.Onto gold stocks, Northern Stardropped 3.6 per cent, Evolution Miningfell 3 per cent and Newcrest Miningclosed 1 per cent lower.Energy stocks were a bright spot today as Beach Energyrose 2.1 per cent, Santosadded 1.8 per cent and Woodside Petroleumclosed 0.9 per cent higher.At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 1 per cent or 76 points lower at 7,333.Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer confidence index for January fell 2 per cent to to 102.2.HUB24delivered record platform net inflows of $3.6 billion in the December quarter, pushing its total assets under advisement to $68.3 billion. Shares closed 2.1 per cent higher at $27.42.BKI Investmenthas doubled its operating profits after tax for the half year to December and increased its dividend by 75 per cent. Shares closed 0.9 per cent higher at $1.69.Global software company BrainChiphas been granted its eighth US patent. Shares closed 14.5 per cent higher at $2.13.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 178 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 28 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 139 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 97 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Energy, up 0.6 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Information Technology, down 2.6 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Appen, closing 3.9 per cent higher at $10.47. It was followed by shares in Harvey Norman Holdingsand Premier InvestmentsThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Megaport, closing 16.2 per cent lower at $15.32. It was followed by shares in Novonixand AllkemJapan's Nikkei has lost 2.4 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 0.02 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.3 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1813.28 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.7 per cent higher at US$127.30 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of almost 5 per cent.Light crude is trading $0.94 higher at US$85.77 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 71.90 US cents.