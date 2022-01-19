BrainChip (ASX:BRN) receives new US patent

Global software company BrainChiphas been granted its eighth US patent.The US Patents and Trademarks office has issued the patent for "event-based classification of features in a reconfigurable and temporally coded convolutional spiking neural network".The patent protects BrainChip’s neuromorphic processor configured to perform convolutions on digital input data that has been converted into spikes."This latest patent is one of 8 patents we’ve secured since 2008 to protect our intellectual property rights to ensure we maintain our global competitive advantage in the field of neuromorphic artificial intelligence,” said BrainChip founder Peter van der Made."As the world’s first and only commercial producer of neuromorphic artificial intelligence chips (Akida1000), we must maintain our lead over our competitors by ensuring our unique and revolutionary technology is protected and secure.”Shares in BrainChipare trading 12.9 per cent higher at $2.10.