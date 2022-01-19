HUB24 (ASX:HUB) reports record net inflows

by Lauren Evans January 19, 2022 02:29 PM

HUB24 (ASX:HUB) delivered record platform net inflows of $3.6 billion in the December quarter, pushing its total assets under advisement to $68.3 billion.

The investment advice company said the second-quarter record brings total net flows for the first half of financial year 2022 to $6.7 billion. HUB24 also noted that 28 new distribution agreements were signed during the quarter, including new agreements with selflicensed advisers and practices that are part of advice aggregators.

The company said that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact its customers and team, while the business continues to focus on delivering product solutions which support advisers to meet their regulatory obligations, as well as deliver efficiencies for their businesses.

Shares in HUB24 (ASX:HUB) are trading 2.3 per cent higher at $27.47. 
 

