Tech tumbles, Megaport drops 13%, Energy soars: ASX down 0.9% at noon

The Australian sharemarket is on track to close lower with energy soaring while technology tumbles, following a strong lead from Wall St. Financial and healthcare sectors are weighing on the index while utilities are a touch higher in the green.Megaportis dragging the tech sector lower after reporting on its December quarter, which outlined that needs for IT solutions boosted its revenue. However, its shares are tumbling over 13 per cent. Novonixand Wisetech Globalare also weighing on the sector, down 8.7 and 4.4 respectively.Major banks are lower with Macquariedeclining 2.4 per cent, Commonwealthfalling 1.7 per cent, Westpac down 1.2 per cent, NABdown 1 per cent and ANZtrading 0.8 per cent lower.In the healthcare space, the weight is led by Polynovoand ResMedboth down almost 4 per cent amid a surge in Covid-19 hospitalisations across the states.Heavyweight miners are mixed with BHPdown 0.3 per cent after reporting on its December quarter, Fortescue Metalshas declined 1.2 per cent, while Rio Tintois up 0.4 per cent. Elsewhere, Lynas Rare Earthsposted record sales for the December quarter despite the pandemic-led challenges. Shares are flat at $11.08.To gold stocks, Newcrest Miningis flat, Evolution Miningis down 1.7 per cent and Northern Star Resourcesis trading 2.8 per cent lower.The energy sector is advancing led by Beach Energyjumping 3.1 per cent, Santosrising 2.1 per cent and Woodside Petroleumadding 1.2 per cent.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.9 per cent or 67 points lower at 7,342. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 62 points.Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer confidence index for January fell 2 per cent to to 102.2.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 1 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 2.4 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Harvey Norman Holdings, trading 3.2 per cent higher at $5.21. It is followed by shares in Beach Energyand SantosThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Megaport, trading 13.4 per cent lower at $15.83. It is followed by shares in Novonixand AllkemGold is trading at US$1813.16 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.7 per cent higher at US$127.30 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 4.3 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 71.80 US cents.