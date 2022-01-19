Business needs for IT solutions boost Megaport's (ASX:MP1) revenue

Company News

by Lauren Evans January 19, 2022 10:40 AM

Long-term deal commitments helped Megaport (ASX:MP1) post a 8 per cent jump in revenue for the December quarter to $26.6 million, compared to the prior period.

Customers were looking for long-term IT solutions to help businesses connect at a rapid pace. The software company also added 123 new customers. 

Megaport drove strong monthly recurring revenue growth by 7 per cent to $9.2 million. Annualised recurring revenue now sits at $110 million.

The company said long-term deal commitments formed a majority of net new additions in the quarter, with 64 per cent of net new Ports being acquired with committed terms of between 12 and 36 months.

Megaport signed partnership agreements with two global value added distributors, Arrow and TD SYNNEX in the quarter.

“In the second quarter, we continued to stay very focused on executing to achieve our targets and aligning the business for greater channel growth,” said chief executive officer Vincent English.

“In addition to delivering the strongest second quarter for new customers and Ports, the team also delivered key new partnerships in the indirect channel and technology alliance space.”

Shares in Megaport (ASX:MP1) are down 11.5 per cent at $16.16. 
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.