Stocks of the Hour: BHP, Lynas Rare Earths, Megaport

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan January 19, 2022 10:32 AM

BHP (ASX:BHP) has lifted shipments in the December quarter to near-record levels. The output came as BHP ramped up production from its new South Flank mine offsetting impacts from bad weather, labour shortage, and major maintenance programs. Tomorrow we find out if shareholders approve its plans to the ASX its primary listing. Shares are trading 0.5 per cent lower at $46.48.

Meanwhile, Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) posted record sales for the December quarter despite the pandemic-led challenges. Demand for metals used in electric vehicles grew as the pursuit continues to reduce carbon emissions. The miner posted a 67 per cent boost to $202.7 million in sales, up from $121.6 million. Shares are trading 0.5 per cent higher at $11.14.

Long-term deal commitments helped Megaport (ASX:MP1) post an 8 per cent jump in revenue for the December quarter to $26.6 million, compared to the prior period. Customers were looking for long-term IT solutions to help businesses connect at a rapid pace. Shares are trading 10.8 per cent lower at $16.30.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.