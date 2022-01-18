Cimic's (ASX:CIM) CPB wins $100m contract from BHP

BHPhas selected Cimic’sCPB Contractors to deliver work at the port de-bottlenecking project in Western Australia.CPB Contractors will deliver the structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation package for the project at Nelson Point, Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The contract is expected to generate revenue of around $100 million to CPB Contractors.“We’re pleased to be supporting BHP with this project. Our mining and resources experience and history in the Pilbara means we can collaborate on the project’s high standards of safety and quality,” said Cimic chief executive officer Juan Santamaria.“We are pleased to continue our long-term partnership with BHP, to deliver another important resources project in the Pilbara,” said CPB Contractors managing director Jason Spears.The project involves delivering both greenfield and brownfield works and will commence this year.Shares in Cimicare trading 0.2 per cent higher at $17.41.