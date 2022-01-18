Ampol (ASX:ALD) reports improved margins at Lytton Refinery

Ampol’sLytton Refinery experienced improved refiner margins in the final quarter of 2021 as supply and demand fundamentals improved.The petroleum giant noted that the Lytton refiner margin for the quarter was US$11.24 per barrel, significantly higher than the third quarter margin of US$6.76 per barrel. The Singapore weighted average margin rose above the 5-year historical average, reaching US$12.79 per barrel. This was significantly higher than the US$7.67 per barrel for the third quarter.Ampol said refinery production was strong for the period, increasing to 1585 ML from 1565 ML in the third quarter. The company also expects its Lytton Refinery to report its best quarterly performance in more than 4 years.Shares in Ampolare trading 1.9 per cent higher at $31.12.