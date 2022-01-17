Pendal (ASX:PDL) appoints new Chairman

by Lauren Evans January 17, 2022 04:00 PM

Investment manager Pendal (ASX:PDL) has appointed current director Deborah Page as chairman following the retirement of James Evans.  

Mrs Page was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of Pendal in 2014 and has been chair of the Audit and Risk Committee since 2016. She is currently a director of ASX listed companies Brickworks, Growthpoint Properties Australia and Service Stream, and will start in her new role from today. 

Mr Evans joined the board in 2010 and was appointed chairman in 2013. This period included the milestone acquisition of J O Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) and the expansion of JOHCM into the US market, and most recently the acquisition of Thompson, Siegel and Walmsley (TSW). 

Pendal also announced the appointment of Ben Heap as an independent non-executive Director, effective from March 1 this year. Mr Heap is currently a director of ASX listed companies The Star Entertainment and Redbubble.

Shares in Pendal (ASX:PDL) are trading 7.8 per cent higher at $5.39. 

