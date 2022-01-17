Stocks of the Hour: Adbri, Praemium & South32

Cockburn Cement business has extended its supply agreement with Aloca for another year from this month. Cockburn Cement will supply the minimum and maximum volume of quicklime as part of the existing contract. Shares are trading 7.5 per cent higher at $3.00.is celebrating its second highest number of net inflows in the December quarter. The financial provider reported outstanding momentum which saw funds under administration grow and the divestment of its international business continue. Shares are trading 2.3 per cent higher at $1.35.is one step closer to developing its Hermosa project in Arizona, USA after a pre-feasibility study. The results from the study said it could be the start of a multi-decade operation, producing low-carbon metals. Shares are trading 2.2 per cent lower at $4.09.