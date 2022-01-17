Adbri (ASX:ABC) extends quicklime supply with Aloca

Company News

by Lauren Evans January 17, 2022 12:25 PM

Adbri’s (ASX:ABC) Cockburn Cement business has extended its supply agreement with Aloca for another year from this month. 

Cockburn Cement will supply the minimum and maximum volume of quicklime to Aloca as part of the existing contract. The minimum revenue contribution is expected to be around $25 million, while the maximum revenue is expected to be around $35 million.

“We thank Alcoa for continuing to work with CCL around the supply of quicklime to their operations in Western Australia,” said Adbri chief executive officer Nick Miller.

“The extension reinforces CCL’s position as a reliable and high quality supplier of lime through our local manufacturing and distribution network across Western Australia, supporting local manufacturing jobs, the resources sector and broader WA economy.”

Shares in Adbri (ASX:ABC) are trading 8.6 per cent higher at $3.03.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.