Adbri (ASX:ABC) extends quicklime supply with Aloca

Adbri’sCockburn Cement business has extended its supply agreement with Aloca for another year from this month.Cockburn Cement will supply the minimum and maximum volume of quicklime to Aloca as part of the existing contract. The minimum revenue contribution is expected to be around $25 million, while the maximum revenue is expected to be around $35 million.“We thank Alcoa for continuing to work with CCL around the supply of quicklime to their operations in Western Australia,” said Adbri chief executive officer Nick Miller.“The extension reinforces CCL’s position as a reliable and high quality supplier of lime through our local manufacturing and distribution network across Western Australia, supporting local manufacturing jobs, the resources sector and broader WA economy.”Shares in Adbriare trading 8.6 per cent higher at $3.03.