ASX falls as tech drags, Pendal dives 15%: ASX down 0.8% over the week

The Australian sharemarket continued its losses in the afternoon session as the technology sector weighed, ending the week 0.8 per cent lower. Friday’s session saw a fall in all sectors except utilities, with consumer staples finishing as the second-worst performer.The tech sector was dragged down by Afterpaytumbling 9.2 per cent, with Xeroalso weighing on the sector down 5.1 per cent.While supply chain concerns and staff shortages continue to be of concern, poultry producer Inghamsfell 3.5 per cent in the afternoon session, while Woolworthsclosed 2.9 per cent lower.Shares in Qantasmade a comeback in the afternoon, closing 0.6 per cent higher after the airline said it will cut its domestic capacity to 70 per cent of pre-Covid levels and international capacity to 20 per cent pre-Covid levels. Meanwhile, Flight Centretumbled 4.4 per cent.In the retailer space we had two companies announce news. City Chicsoared 11.5 per cent after a trading update which disclosed higher inventory to manage the impact of Covid-19. Meanwhile, jewellery retailer Michael Hilllifted 1.1 per cent after reporting strong Christmas results despite a number of store closures.Fund manager Pendaldived 15.8 per cent after reporting on its December quarter which was weighed down by funds under management.Energy stocks were down as Santosclosed 1.4 per cent lower, Beach Energyclosed 0.7 per cent lower and Woodside Petroleumclosed 0.3 per cent lower.Across the miners, Rio Tintoclosed 1 per cent lower, BHP Groupclosed 0.4 per cent lower and Fortescue Metalsclosed 0.1 per cent lower.Gold miners Northern Starlifted 1.1 per cent, while Evolution Miningclosed 0.3 per cent higher and Newcrest Miningclosed 0.04 per cent higher.In the financial space major banks closed lower, led by Westpac Bankingdown 1.3 per cent, Commonwealth Bankdown 1.2 per cent and Macquarie Groupdown 1 per cent, while National Australia Bankclosed 0.6 per cent lower and ANZ Bankingclosed 0.04 per cent lower.At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 1.1 per cent or 81 points lower at 7,394. Over the week, it lost 0.8 per cent or 59 points.The Australian Bureau of Statistics posted the lending figures for November. New loan commitments rose 6.3 per cent for housing, gained 4.5 per cent for personal fixed term loans, while business construction fell 35.2 per cent.The Star Entertainmentsaid Austrac has expanded the scope of investigation regarding previous allegations to other entities within the company.Due to the NSW Government suspending all non-elective surgery from January 10, Virtus Healthare unable to quantify the financial impact.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 39 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 4 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 10 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 69 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Utilities, up 0.4 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Information Technology, down 3.9 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was ResMed, closing 3.6 per cent higher at $34.79. It was followed by shares in Ramelius Resourcesand AGL EnergyThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Pendal Group, closing 15.8 per cent lower at $5.00. It was followed by shares in Afterpayand Zip CoJapan's Nikkei has lost 1.4 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 1 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.6 per cent.Over the last four trading days, the Dow Jones lost 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.9 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1826.89 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.8 per cent lower at US$127.95 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 2.9 per cent.Light crude is trading $0.25 lower at US$81.37 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 72.79 US cents.