Star's entities (ASX:SGR) also under Austrac's investigation

The Star Entertainmentsaid Austrac has expanded the scope of investigation regarding previous allegations to other entities within the company.Austrac, which notified in June that Star was being investigated, has not yet made a decision on whether or not enforcement action will be taken. Austrac advised it will request information and documents from Star as part of its investigation.The Star said it is taking anti-money laundering obligations very seriously and will fully co-operate with Austrac.Shares in Star Entertainmentare trading 1 per cent lower at $3.58.