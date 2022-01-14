Tech tumbles on Afterpay drag, Energy weighs, City Chic dresses up 11%: ASX falls 0.9% at noon

The Aussie sharemarket has opened lower, dragged down by the technology and energy sectors with only utilities and communication services a touch higher, following Wall St's lead with the Nasdaq underperforming.The tech sector is pulled down by Afterpaytrading 7.2 per cent lower, with Xeroalso weighing on the sector by 3.2 per cent.Whitehaven Coalis the biggest laggard in the energy sector, down 4.6 per cent. Santosis trading 1.7 per cent lower while Woodside Petroleumis down 0.8 per cent.In the consumer discretionary space, we had two retailers announce news. City Chichas jumped 11.2 per cent at $4.97 after a trading update which disclosed higher inventory to manage the impact of Covid-19. Meanwhile, jewellery retailer Michael Hillis lifting 0.4 per cent at $1.43 after reporting strong Christmas results despite a number of store closures.Shares in Qantasare trading 1.9 per cent lower at $4.89 after the airline said it will cut its domestic capacity to 70 per cent of pre-Covid levels and international capacity to 20 per cent pre-Covid levels. This reduction is driven by increased travel restrictions in countries such as Japan, Thailand and Indonesia and is mostly impacting Jetstar’s leisure routes.Elsewhere in the healthcare sector, due to the NSW Government suspending all non-elective surgery from January 10, Virtus Healthsaid they were unable to quantify the financial impact. Shares are trading 0.5 per cent higher at $6.69.Meanwhile across the energy players, Santosis down 1.5 per cent at $6.99, shares in Woodside Petroleumis 1 per cent lower at $24.66 while Beach Energyis trading 0.6 per cent lower at $1.40.Miners are down with Rio Tintotrading 1 per cent lower at $110.55, followed by Fortescue Metalstrading 0.5 per cent lower at $21.30 with BHPdipping 0.2 per cent lower at $46.75.Gold miners Evolution Miningis down 0.8 per cent at $3.98 while Northern Starand Newcrest Miningare both flat.The financials sector is much lower with Macquarie Groupleading with a fall of 1.1 per cent at $206.52, shares in Westpac Bankingare trading 1.1 per cent lower at $21.50, ANZ Bankand National Australia Bankare just behind, while Commonwealth Bank.is shedding the least by 0.7 per cent at $101.43.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.9 per cent or 68 points lower at 7,407.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 55 points.The Australian Bureau of Statistics posted the lending figures for November. New loan commitments rose 6.3 per cent for housing, gained 4.5 per cent for personal fixed term loans, while business construction fell 35.2 per cent.All sectors are in the red. The sector with the fewest losses is Utilities, down 0.1 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 3.1 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is ResMed, trading 3.5 per cent higher at $34.76. It is followed by shares in Aluminaand Ramelius ResourcesThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Pendal Group, trading 12.1 per cent lower at $5.22. It is followed by shares in Afterpayand Whitehaven CoalGold is trading at US$1821.16 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.8 per cent lower at US$127.95 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 1.4 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 72.76 US cents.