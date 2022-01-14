Stocks of the Hour: City Chic, Michael Hill & Virtus Health

Company News

by Lauren Evans January 14, 2022 10:50 AM

City Chic (ASX:CCX) has seen revenue growth despite supply chain issues and labour shortages due to the pandemic in the half year to December last year. The plus size fashion retailer has stocked up on inventory to proactively manage the risk, which is set to help them with their financial targets. Shares are trading 6.9 per cent higher at $4.78.

Michael Hill (ASX:MHJ) delivered record Christmas results despite the company dealing with store closures due to the rapid spread of Covid-19. The jewellery retailer reported that all store sales were up 9.8 per cent in the second quarter of this financial year. Like City Chic, they've managed their inventory and now have a healthy cash position. Shares are trading 1.8 per cent lower at $1.41.

Elsewhere in the healthcare space, due to the NSW Government suspending all non-elective surgery from the 10th of this month, Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) are unable to quantify the financial impact. Shares are trading 0.6 per cent higher at $6.70.

