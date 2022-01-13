Stocks of the Hour: Crown, BWX, Objective Corporation

US private equity giant Blackstone has raised its non-binding proposal to buy Crownshares at a price of $13.10 cash per share valuing the bid at $8.9 billion. This is up from the $12.50 offer in November at a bid value of $8.5 billion. The new deal is subject to Blackstone completing due diligence, with the interim offer already having approval from Crown's board. Shares are trading 7.8 per cent higher at $12.54.Elsewhere, skincare giant BWXhas promoted Rory Gration to group chief executive and managing director from March 1. He will succeed Dave Fenlon, who will remain on the board as a non-executive director. Shares nose dived 11.2 per cent lower at $3.87.Software company Objective Corporationhas released a trading update for the first half of the financial year 2022 with a beat across the board. Highlights include a 35 per cent rise in net profit after tax compared to the same time a year ago, along with a 59 per cent increase in their cash balance at $27.7 million. Shares are trading 0.7 per cent higher at $17.06.