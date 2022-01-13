Stocks of the Hour: Crown, BWX, Objective Corporation

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan January 13, 2022 11:16 AM

US private equity giant Blackstone has raised its non-binding proposal to buy Crown (ASX:CWN) shares at a price of $13.10 cash per share valuing the bid at $8.9 billion. This is up from the $12.50 offer in November at a bid value of $8.5 billion. The new deal is subject to Blackstone completing due diligence, with the interim offer already having approval from Crown's board. Shares are trading 7.8 per cent higher at $12.54.

Elsewhere, skincare giant BWX (ASX:BWX) has promoted Rory Gration to group chief executive and managing director from March 1. He will succeed Dave Fenlon, who will remain on the board as a non-executive director. Shares nose dived 11.2 per cent lower at $3.87.

Software company Objective Corporation (ASX:OCL) has released a trading update for the first half of the financial year 2022 with a beat across the board. Highlights include a 35 per cent rise in net profit after tax compared to the same time a year ago, along with a 59 per cent increase in their cash balance at $27.7 million. Shares are trading 0.7 per cent higher at $17.06.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.