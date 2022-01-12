OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) expands its leadership team

OZ Mineralshas finalised several new roles on its executive leadership team.The mining company has named Matt Reed as operations executive. Matt holds over 25 years experience in the mining industry, and most recently worked at SIMEC Mining before joining OZ in September.Claire Parkinson has been named integration executive. Claire joined the team in October with experience across multiple sectors, including the UK Prison Service.Bryan Quinn from BHP will join the team in April next year as strategy and growth executive, while current chief executive officer of Dassault Systems GEOVIA software division, Michelle Ash will take the role of technology executive.“These appointments will bring further diversity and complement and strengthen the skills and experience of our existing leadership team, allowing us to focus on growing the Company whilst advancing our culture of innovation and collaboration,” said OZ chief executive officer Andrew Cole.Shares in OZ Mineralsare trading 1 per cent higher at $28.82.