Lithium Power (ASX:LPI) reveals plans to spin-off WA lithium assets

Company News

by Lauren Evans January 12, 2022 11:15 AM

Lithium Power (ASX:LPI) has revealed its plans to spin off its Western Australian hard rock lithium in the next six months.

The split will create a separate entity which will look to list on the ASX. The lithium company said the demerger will create a WA-focused lithium exploration company and enable Lithium Power to focus on developing its Maricunga lithium brine project in Chile.

"LPI believes that there is a compelling strategic rationale for the demerger of LPI’s WA hard rock lithium exploration assets. The demerger will offer existing LPI shareholders the opportunity to create long term value via a new, ASX-listed company," said chief executive officer Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro. 

Lithium Power's WA assets are currently held by its subsidiary Lithium Power WA Holdings (DemergeCo). DemergeCo will apply for admission to list on the ASX in conjunction with the demerger.

The company expects the demerger process to be completed in the first half of this year.

Shares in Lithium Power (ASX:LPI) are trading 1.7 per cent higher at $0.59.
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.