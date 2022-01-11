Stocks of the Hour: Afterpay, Liontown Resources, Lithium Power

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan January 12, 2022 10:44 AM

The Bank of Spain has given their tick of approval for Block’s takeover of Afterpay (ASX:APT). Afterpay's last day of trade will be this time next week, then by Thursday, Block is slated to start trading under ticker code SQ2. Shares are trading 5.7 per cent higher at $77.67.

Meanwhile, Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) has resumed trade. The lithium player unveiled its latest deal with South Korean-based LG Energy Solution to supply up to 150,000 dry metric tonnes per annum of spodumene concentrate, an ingredient to make batteries for electric vehicles. Shares are trading 5.8 per cent higher at $1.64.

In more mining news, Lithium Power (ASX:LPI) has revealed its plans to spin off its Western Australian hard rock lithium in the next six months. The split will create a separate entity which will look to list on the ASX. Shares are trading 2.6 per cent higher at $0.59.

