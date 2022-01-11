Afterpay's (ASX:APT) deal cleared by Spanish bank

Company News

by Lauren Evans January 12, 2022 10:20 AM

The Bank of Spain has given their tick of approval for Block’s takeover of Aussie buy now pay later darling, Afterpay (ASX:APT).

Afterpay’s last day of trade will be this time next week, then by Thursday, Block will start trading under ticker code SQ2.

Afterpay shares will be suspended from trading on the ASX on January 19, and Block will begin trading on the ASX on January 20 (on a deferred settlement basis) under the ticker SQ2. Block shares will trade on the ASX under normal settlement rules from February 2, after Afterpay shareholders receive their Block shares on February 1.

On a side note, Block is formally known as the US payment platform Square. 

Shares in Afterpay (ASX:APT) are trading 4.6 per cent higher at $76.88. 
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.