Vulcan Energy (ASX:VUL) signs deal with Nobian

Vulcan Energyhas signed an agreement with European chemical producer Nobian for the development of a lithium plant.Nobian employs around 1,600 people and is the fourth largest chlor-alkali producer in Europe with extensive electrolysis operational experience. Chlor-alkali uses an electrolysis process which is similar to part of Vulcan’s flowsheet.One of Nobian’s operations is located at the Höchst chemical park near Frankfurt, where Vulcan has secured a plot for the construction of its central lithium plant (CLP).Vulcan and Nobian will assess the feasibility of a joint project for the development, construction and operation of the CLP, including the electrochemical conversion process of lithium chloride to battery quality lithium hydroxide.“This agreement, with one of the largest chlor-alkali producers in Europe, bolsters the operational experience and expertise in electrolysis production within the Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project team," said Vulcan’s managing director Francis Wedin.“Our partnership with Nobian is consistent with our strategy to capitalise on the synergies that are available to us with existing chemical producers, due to our location in Germany, the largest chemical producing country in Europe.”Shares in Vulcan Energyare trading 0.6 per cent higher at $10.16.