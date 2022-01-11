PointsBet (ASX:PBH) partners up with NHL Alumni in USA

Online wagering giant PointsBethas joined the NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA) as their exclusive sports betting partner in Canada and official partner in the US.The multi-year deal grants PointsBet Canada with the marketing and licensing rights to the NHLAA and the many iconic NHL Alumni across North America.“Saturday night hockey is an institution from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Being able to partner with the likes of Paul Coffey, Nicklas Lidstrom, Mike Vernon, and the countless other NHL Alumni that skated across our screens will allow us to deliver the authentically Canadian gaming experience that we want to bring sports fans,” said chief commercial officer of PointsBet Canada, Nic Sulsky.“It was clear in all of our conversations that PointsBet would play within the rules as a responsible gaming operator, and they were willing to partner with our players to deliver this important message to Canadians,” said NHLAA president Glenn Healy.Shares in PointsBetare trading 5 per cent higher at $6.52.