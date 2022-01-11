Stocks of the Hour: Inghams, PolyNovo, Liontown Resources

Chicken producer Inghamshas felt the pain from the Omicron wave across the east side of the country. The outbreak has resulted in staff shortages putting downward pressure on its sales performance. The condition has led to several products being suspended amid the supply chain disruptions. Shares have taken a dive trading 5.5 per cent lower at $3.33.Meanwhile, sales in biotech giant PolyNovohave surged 45 per cent to $16.3 million from a year ago, led by encouraging sales in the US. The company is now focusing on initiatives in markets outside the US after describing its sales performance as “patchy”. Shares are soaring 15 per cent higher at $1.65.Elsewhere, shares in Liontown Resourcesare in trading halt pending an announcement. The move comes after they inked a deal yesterday for a contract worth $10 million for its Kathleen Valley Lithium Project in WA. Shares last traded at $1.55.