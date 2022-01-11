Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) inks extended deal with NHS England

NHS England (NHSE) has extended its deal with Ramsay Health Careon a new volume-based agreement to meet ongoing demands due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Similar to its previous agreement, Ramsay will continue providing private patient activity which started yesterday, January 10 and expires in shy of three months on March 31 this year.The NHS England may trigger a peak surge period on seven days’ notice should Ramsay’s capacity be required to enable the NHS to respond to Covid-19 cases. In these circumstances, the affected hospitals will be paid on a cost recovery basis.Shares in Ramsay Health Careare trading 1.6 per cent higher at $68.30.