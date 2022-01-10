Stocks of the Hour: Incitec Pivot, Sequoia Financial, Novonix

In M&A news, Incitec Pivothas inked a deal to buy French explosives maker Titanobel for $142 million. It’s expected to close by June this year. Shares are trading 0.3 per cent higher at $3.31.Elsewhere, Sequoia Financialhas revealed its latest acquisition adding a legal practice under its wing. Previously known as Topdocs Legal, now renamed Docscentre Legal, the $330,000 deal is earnings accretive as of today. Shares closed 4.4 per cent higher at $0.71 on Friday.ASX-listed battery maker Novonixhas progressed further on plans to list on Wall St's tech heavy Nasdaq. The news followed the first announcement in May after unveiling its plans to list on another exchange. Shares are trading 1.7 per cent higher at $9.51.