Wesfarmers to buy API (ASX:API) after Woolworths pulls offer

Woolworthshas pulled out its offer for Australian Pharmaceutical Industriesafter completing due diligence on the company.Woolworths proposed to buy the Priceline owner with a cash offer deal of $1.75 a share. After due diligence, the retail giant said they have not been able to validate the financial returns it requires in line with the group’s capital allocation framework.“We are grateful to the board and leadership team of API for their constructive engagement and support throughout the due diligence process,” said Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci.API has already entered into a scheme implementation deed with Wesfarmersafter receiving $1.55 a share deal and is on track to complete in the first quarter this year.Shares in Woolworthsis flat at $37.43, shares in Australian Pharmaceutical Industriesare trading 11.6 per cent lower at $1.53, while shares in Wesfarmersare trading 1.6 per cent higher at $59.