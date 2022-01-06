Magellan (ASX:MFG) FUM $95.5b after biggest mandate loss

by Melissa Darmawan January 07, 2022 10:28 AM

Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) capped off 2021 with $95.5 billion in funds under management after losing its biggest mandate following $23 billion pulled from St James' Place.

Excluding the termination of the St James’ Place institutional mandate, Magellan saw net outflows of $1.09 billion from retail investors and institutional outflows of $459 million. The institutional outflows consisted of $256 million from Magellan’s global equities and $215 million from infrastructure equities.

The investment manager estimated it will earn performance fees of $11 million for the December half, for which base management fees came in around 62 basis points on an average funds under management of $112.7 billion.

Shares in Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) are trading 1 per cent lower at $20.20.

