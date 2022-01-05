Life360 (ASX:360) completes $283m acquisition of Tile

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan January 06, 2022 10:20 AM

Location sharing firm Life360 (ASX:360) has completed its $283 million takeover of bluetooth-tracking device company Tile after revealing its plans in November last year.

Life360 is a location-sharing app that allows users to see family real-time whereabouts easily throughout the day. The basic service is free of charge to download and use with paid memberships available for premium features.

The move comes after the company joined the ranks of the ASX 200 in December.

Tile’s chief executive officer, CJ Prober is slated to be appointed to the Life360 Board today.

Shares in Life360 (ASX:360) are trading 3.4 per cent lower at 31 cents. 

Image from: https://www.thetileapp.com/en-au/store/tiles/mate

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.