Life360 (ASX:360) completes $283m acquisition of Tile

Location sharing firm Life360 (ASX:360)
has completed its $283 million takeover of bluetooth-tracking device company Tile after revealing its plans in November last year.
Life360 is a location-sharing app that allows users to see family real-time whereabouts easily throughout the day. The basic service is free of charge to download and use with paid memberships available for premium features.
The move comes after the company joined the ranks of the ASX 200 in December.
Tile’s chief executive officer, CJ Prober is slated to be appointed to the Life360 Board today.
Shares in Life360 (ASX:360)
are trading 3.4 per cent lower at 31 cents. Image from: https://www.thetileapp.com/en-au/store/tiles/mate