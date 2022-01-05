Stocks of the Hour: Latitude, Nickel Mines, Life360

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan January 06, 2022 10:39 AM

Digital payments giant Latitude (ASX:LFS) unveiled its plans to buy the consumer finance division of Humm for $335 million. The proposed transaction “will cement Latitude’s position as the leading instalments and consumer lending business in Australia and New Zealand”. Shares are trading 0.3 per cent higher at $1.97.

Meanwhile, a Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC) project in Indonesia has received corporate tax relief from the Jakarta government. The tax concessions include waiving income tax for a decade, followed by a 50 per cent discount for the following two years. Shares are trading 0.7 per cent higher at $1.45.

In M&A news, Life360 (ASX:360) has completed its $283 million takeover of bluetooth-tracking device company Tile. Shares are trading 3.4 per cent lower at $8.81.

