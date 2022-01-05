Stocks of the Hour: CIMIC, MMA Offshore, Tyro Payments

CIMIC
’s (ASX:CIM)
Leighton Asia has been awarded a $103 million contract to build a data centre campus for a technology firm in Indonesia. Construction is set to start this month and complete next year. Shares are trading 1 per cent higher at $17.15.
Marine services provider MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM)
has recently been awarded a number of new contracts including two significant long-term vessel contracts to the value of $74 million. There is also a potential value in excess of $91 million if the relevant option periods are exercised. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at $0.41.Tyro Payments (ASX:TYR)
welcomes two new board directors Claire Hatton and Shefali Roy starting today. Ms Roy was the chief operating officer and chief compliance officer at TrueLayer, while Ms Hatton spent seven years at Google Australia. Shares are trading 2.4 per cent lower at $2.85.