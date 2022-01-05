CIMIC's (ASX:CIM) Leighton Asia wins $103m data contract

CIMIC group’sLeighton Asia has been awarded a $103 million contract to build a data centre campus in Jakarta, Indonesia, for a multinational technology corporation.Construction works comprise the delivery of site infrastructure for the campus, a data centre building with two data halls and associated buildings for storage, security and other operational facilities, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services, façade and external works.CIMIC group executive chairman and chief executive officer Juan Santamaria said “Leighton Asia has a strong track record of delivering industrial projects in Indonesia along with recent experience in the delivery of expansion works for a data centre in Hong Kong. We’re pleased to use these capabilities to meet our client’s needs for an advanced data centre.”Leighton Asia managing director Pedro Vicente said “with Leighton Asia’s local knowledge and resources, combined with our international experience, we will be able to provide clients with a safe and successful project delivery.”Construction is slated to start this month and complete next year.Shares are trading 0.4 per cent higher at $17.05.