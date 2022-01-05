CIMIC's (ASX:CIM) Leighton Asia wins $103m data contract

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan January 05, 2022 10:16 AM

CIMIC group’s (ASX:CIM) Leighton Asia has been awarded a $103 million contract to build a data centre campus in Jakarta, Indonesia, for a multinational technology corporation.

Construction works comprise the delivery of site infrastructure for the campus, a data centre building with two data halls and associated buildings for storage, security and other operational facilities, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services, façade and external works.

CIMIC group executive chairman and chief executive officer Juan Santamaria said “Leighton Asia has a strong track record of delivering industrial projects in Indonesia along with recent experience in the delivery of expansion works for a data centre in Hong Kong. We’re pleased to use these capabilities to meet our client’s needs for an advanced data centre.”

Leighton Asia managing director Pedro Vicente said “with Leighton Asia’s local knowledge and resources, combined with our international experience, we will be able to provide clients with a safe and successful project delivery.”

Construction is slated to start this month and complete next year.

Shares are trading 0.4 per cent higher at $17.05.
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.