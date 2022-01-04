Tyro Payments (ASX:TYR) names two board directors

Tyro Paymentswelcomes two new board directors Claire Hatton and Shefali Roy starting today.Ms Roy was the chief operating officer and chief compliance officer at TrueLayer. Prior to that, she has held senior leadership roles in operations, compliance and regulatory affairs at Stripe, Apple, Christies and Goldman Sachs.Academically, she’s a graduate of RMIT, LSE and Oxford, with qualifications in law, economics and management. Shefali currently teaches at Said Business School at Oxford on startups, leadership, defi and crypto, she sits on the Board of MakerDAO, and has strategic advisory positions at the Barefoot College, Ada’s List, Nye Health, and Erase All Kittens.Her interests lie at the intersection of economics, technology and ethics. Ms Roy will split her time between Australia and the U.K.Ms Hatton spent seven years on the Google Australia commercial leadership team before transitioning into a portfolio career and non-executive roles.She is currently a non-executive director of Australian Pacific Holdings, a Director and Co-founder of Full Potential Labs, and co-host of the innovation-focused Don’t Stop Us Now podcast. She has an MBA from IMD, Switzerland. Claire is based in Sydney.Tyro’s Chairman, David Thodey said “the Board and I are delighted to announce the appointment of Claire Hatton and Shefali Roy as Directors of Tyro. Their expertise and experience make them valuable additions to the Tyro Board. We very much look forward to working with them”.Shares in Tyro Paymentsare trading 1.1 per cent lower at $2.89.