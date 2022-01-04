Imricor (ASX:IMR) expands to Greece for 14th site

by Melissa Darmawan January 04, 2022 01:05 PM

Imricor Medical System (ASX:IMR) has expanded its footprint to Greece after inking a deal with the Henry Dunant Hospital Centre to outfit an existing MR facility for interventional cardiac magnetic resonance imaging procedures.

Henry Dunant Hospital Centre is one of the largest and technologically advanced hospital centres in Southeast Europe, making it the fourteenth Imricor site in Europe and the first in Greece.

The outfit is expected to start in the first quarter of 2022 under the direction of electrophysiologist Professor George Andrikopoulos.

Shares in Imricor Medical System (ASX:IMR) are soaring almost 9 per cent higher at $1.10.

