Imricor (ASX:IMR) expands to Greece for 14th site

Imricor Medical Systemhas expanded its footprint to Greece after inking a deal with the Henry Dunant Hospital Centre to outfit an existing MR facility for interventional cardiac magnetic resonance imaging procedures.Henry Dunant Hospital Centre is one of the largest and technologically advanced hospital centres in Southeast Europe, making it the fourteenth Imricor site in Europe and the first in Greece.The outfit is expected to start in the first quarter of 2022 under the direction of electrophysiologist Professor George Andrikopoulos.Shares in Imricor Medical Systemare soaring almost 9 per cent higher at $1.10.