Brainchip (ASX:BRN) welcomes Pia Turcinov as Non-Executive Director

Artificial intelligence technology pioneer Brainchipwelcomes Pia Turcinov as non-executive director as of today.Pia Turcinov is an accomplished executive and non-executive director with broad and strategic experience across a range of industries. Ms.Turcinov manages a portfolio career, holding several positions with the common focus on the opportunities that innovation, technology, and diversification offer.With more than 30 years’ industry experience, she has qualifications in law and business management, and shares her expertise as a strategic commercialisation advisor, innovation champion, mentor, facilitator and public speaker on topics relating to entrepreneurship, technological disruption and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics."BrainChip is a global leader in edge AI technology” said Ms. Turcinov. “I’m excited to be joining the BrainChip Board as they launch a best-in-class neuromorphic AI chip that I believe can change the world. I look forward to bringing my unique qualifications and diverse experience to assist BrainChip through this new period of growth, helping the company build worldwide strategic AI partnerships.”BrainChip chief executive officer Sean Hehir said “on behalf of the management and staff of BrainChip, we welcome Pia to the company”.“She joins us at an exciting time and her extensive knowledge and experience in strategically leveraging entrepreneurship, innovation, commercialisation, economic and supply chain development will be greatly valued.”Shares in Brainchipare skyrocketing 18.1 per cent higher at 80 cents.