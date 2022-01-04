Pacific Current (ASX:PAC) snaps up 35% stake in Banner Oak

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan January 04, 2022 03:00 PM

Asset manager Pacific Current Group (ASX:PAC) has snapped up a 35 per cent stake in US- private equity real estate player Banner Oak for $48.2 million (US$35 million).

The deal will enable Pacific Current Group to bank a US$5 million earnout if Banner Oak hits performance targets by 2025. Also, the company is slated to receive more than its pro-rata share of Banner Oak’s earnings until such time in the initial years of the investment. As part of the terms, Pacific’s investment into the asset manager is on a passive non-voting minority basis.

Banner Oak has 12 investment vehicles to the value of US$5.7 billion in assets under management with its stake joining Pacific Current’s portfolio of 15.

Banner Oak founder, Patricia Gibson said that “we are extremely pleased to be entering into a strategic relationship with Pacific Current. Their long term approach to the investment management business, strong culture and deep expertise represent an excellent fit for Banner Oak. As we enter the next phase of Banner Oak’s evolution, we believe this relationship will position us to achieve the next level of disciplined growth”.

Shares in Pacific Current Group (ASX:PAC) are trading 1.6 per cent higher at $7.43.
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.