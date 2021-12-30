Stocks of the Hour: Bega Cheese, Sandfire Resources, Trajan Group

Billionaire Andrew Forrest splurged over $108 million to increase his stake in Bega Cheeseto 6.6 per cent. His holding company snapped up more than 20 million shares in a three week period from the start of November. The news comes with shares soaring 4 per cent at $5.54.Sandfire Resourceshas received the nod from the Spanish competition authorities on its $2.6 billion takeover of a copper mining complex coined as Matsa. The competition authorities waved through its two approvals with the transaction to complete by the end of January next year. Shares are trading 0.9 per cent higher at $6.65.Meanwhile, science and device company Trajan Groupcelebrates the completion of its acquisition of California-based Neoteryx, a leader in blood micro sampling devices. Shares are flat at $3.97.