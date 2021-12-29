Stocks of the Hour: Whispir, The Agency Group, Harmoney

Software communications platform designer Whispiris set to embark on a three year deal with Singapore telco giant Singtel. The $1.3 million deal enables Whispir to upgrade Singtel’s SMS alerts systems while enhancing other communications services like WhatsApp for internal users. Shares are on the move trading 5.2 per cent higher at $2.01.National real estate company The Agency Grouphas appointed Geoff Lucas to the role of managing director and chief executive officer. This comes after the Board and the current managing director Paul Niardone identified recruitment and growth potential on the ease side of the nation, and with that, saw the importance for the managing director to be situated accordingly. Mr Niardone, located in Western Australia has been appointed as executive director and will continue to drive the real estate growth in this region. Shares are trading 2.1 per cent higher at $0.05.Meanwhile, online lending platform Harmoneyhas signed a $20 million corporate debt facility funded by OneVentures and Viola Credit. It is structured with 60 per cent as term notes and 40 per cent as convertible notes, with an exercise price of $2.40. The move comes after the company unveiled its asset-backed security transaction in October in an effort to support its loan book growth. Shares are flat at $1.80.