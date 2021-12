Merry Christmas from FNN: ASX closes 0.4% higher

The Australian sharemarket rewarded traders on Christmas Eve, riding the Santa sleigh for its fourth straight day with an across the board sector rise. The Santa rally was led by banks and energy stocks after Wall St closed the week in positive territory, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh record high.Major indexes around the globe climbed ahead of the holiday season, viewing the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as milder than initially thought. Back home, Aussies are living under reintroduced measures to curb the spread of the virus, including QR codes and masks in parts of eastern Australian ahead of Christmas.The Christmas cheer was seen the least in consumer staples stocks while consumer discretionary rose the most on a light volume day.Across the resources list, Fortescue Metalsclosed 1 per cent higher, BHPclosed 0.4 per cent higher and Rio Tintoclosed 0.2 per cent higher. Santosclosed 1.8 per cent higher and Woodside Petroleumclosed 0.3 per cent higher.In company news, financial services provider AMPsoared 6.4 per cent after divesting its infrastructure debt platform.Major banks closed higher, with NABup 0.9 per cent, Commonwealthup 0.7 per cent, Westpacup 0.5 per cent and ANZup 0.4 per cent.Magellan Financialcontinued to rise, closing 2 per cent higher after supporters of the company noted its confidence in the investment manager.At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.4 per cent or 33 points higher at 7,420. Over the week it closed 1.6 per cent or 116 points higher.The market will reopen next Wednesday.Join Mel for Stocks of the Hour here covering headlines from AMP, Family Zone Cyber Safetyand Universal BiosensorsAMPhas inked a deal with Ares Management to sell its infrastructure debt platform for $428 million.Universal Biosensorshas agreed to be in an exclusive contract with IQ Science to scale a Covid-19 detection test giving results within 30 seconds.Family Zonehas announced that 10 million students have passed through on their platform including licensed and students in trials.Cooper Energyhas appointed Daniel Young from Jadestone Energy as chief financial officer (CFO), effective from May next year.Home Consortium’srestructuring of HomeCo from a stapled company structure to a single company structure was implemented today.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 200 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 30 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 129 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 32 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Communication Services, up 1.2 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Consumer Staples, down 0.2 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was AMP, closing 6.4 per cent higher at $1.00. It was followed by shares in Allkemand Pilbara MineralsThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was St Barbara, closing 2.4 per cent lower at $1.41. It was followed by shares in Reliance Worldwideand Life360 Inc.Japan's Nikkei has gained 0.1 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 0.2 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.8 per cent.Over the last four trading days, the Dow Jones gained 1.6 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 2.2 per cent and the Nasdaq gained 3.1 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1811.70 an ounce.Light crude is trading $1.03 higher at US$73.79 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 72.37 US cents.Iron ore is 0.9 per cent higher at US$123.75 a ton.Iron ore futures are flat.That's a wrap for the week, Merry Christmas & happy holidays. The market will reopen next Wednesday.