Home Consortium (ASX:HMC) implements restructure proposal

Company News

by Lauren Evans December 24, 2021 12:47 PM

Home Consortium’s (ASX:HMC) restructuring of HomeCo from a stapled company structure to a single company structure was implemented today. 

Home Consortium will become the sole listed entity of HomeCo. The number of Home Consortium shares on issue is 290,266,355, which is equivalent to the number of stapled securities on the last day of trading prior to the restructure, the property group said. 

Normal trading of Home Consortium's shares, on a post-restructure basis, will commence next Wednesday. 

Shares in Home Consortium (ASX:HMC) are in a trading halt and last traded at $7.27. 

