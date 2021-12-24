Stocks of the Hour: AMP, Universal Biosensors, Family Zone Cyber Safety

AMPhas inked a deal with Ares Management to sell its infrastructure debt platform for $428 million. The move comes after the wealth giant unveiled its plans in February this year to divest PrivateMarketsCo with the aim to focus on the retirement sector. The demerger is on track to complete in the first half of next year. Shares are trading almost 6 per cent higher at $0.99.Meanwhile, Universal Biosensorshas agreed to be in an exclusive contract with IQ Science to scale a Covid-19 detection test giving results within 30 seconds. The deal will use the company’s flagship electrochemical strip and device technology, designed to provide a result from a small saliva sample. Shares are trading 2.3 per cent higher at $0.90.If cyber security is of concern to you, especially for children, Family Zone Cyber Safetyis celebrating a milestone with you. This tech player gives children the chance to have fun online giving parents piece of mind. It’s a platform that enables collaboration with schools, cyber safety educators, parents, and kids to come together in one place. Today the company is celebrating Christmas with extra cheers after passing 10 million students on the platform. Shares are trading 0.9 per cent lower at $0.58.