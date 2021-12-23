Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Cooper Energyhas appointed Daniel Young from Jadestone Energy as chief financial officer (CFO), effective from May next year.With over 25 years of global experience, Dan most recently held the role of CFO for Jadestone since 2017 and is an executive director.Prior to Jadestone, Dan was head of APAC Consulting for Wood Mackenzie and earlier worked for 13 years in J.P. Morgan’s energy investment banking group.“Dan’s broad finance, accounting and energy experience will prove invaluable as we pursue our nearterm objectives and deliver our longer-term growth strategy,” said managing director David Maxwell."I take the opportunity to thank our acting chief financial officer, David Di Blasio, for his hard work and support during the transition period,” he added.Shares in Cooper Energyare trading 0.9 per cent lower at $0.27.