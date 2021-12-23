Family Zone (ASX:FZO) reaches 10m students

Family Zonehas announced that 10 million students have passed through on their platform including licensed and students in trials.The cyber security company said the result reflects the continued business growth and strong customer retention across all of their K-12 markets.The company also said they will be standardising and streamlining reporting and mechanisms to engage with investors. From January next year, the company plans to cease delivering 'sales updates' at the end of each quarter and instead move to comprehensive updates as part of their 4C reporting obligations.Family Zone aims to support and protect each child's digital journey, using a platform that enables collaboration between schools, parents and cyber safety educators.Shares in Family Zone Cyber Safetyare trading 0.9 per cent higher at $0.59.