Spark Infrastructure (ASX:SKI) to delist from ASX today as Board resigns

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan December 23, 2021 09:30 AM

A management shake-up in Spark Infrastructure’s board (ASX:SKI) after delisting today saw the company’s new private owners, a consortium led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts name Laura Reed as Chair and Gerard Dover as acting chief executive officer.

Rick Francis resigned as managing director and chief executive officer and Doug McTaggart resigned from the chairmanship after the $5.2 billion takeover deal with the consortium led by KKR, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, and Canada’s PSP Investments.

The consortium took the keys from Spark via PIKA Holdco as Spark delists off the local bourse.

The acquisition of all Spark shares will see shareholders receive around $2.76 per share that they owned as of 10 December.

The final share price is at $2.87.
 

