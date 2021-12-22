Flight Centre (ASX:FLT) gears up with 100% control of Shep

Flight Centreis gearing up for a recovery in travel volumes by unveiling its full ownership of US-based platform Shep.The deal will see the travel booker take 100 per cent control and ownership of Compli.ai, which owns the Shep technology, after taking an initial interest in the company in December last year.Shep is a browser extension that will allow the company to place its own content on third-party websites used by corporate customers. Shep will be integrated into Flight Centre’s FCM travel management business.Flight Centre said this will provide customers with greater consistency across the globe, while also delivering better control, duty of care, sustainability and communications benefits now and in the post-pandemic world.“The Shep tool allows us to customise offerings further by injecting important and relevant FCM content on online booking tools and third party websites that travellers are accessing," said corporate CEO Chris Galanty.“There are tangible benefits for customers in the important areas of health, safety, sustainability and policy guidance, which the Shep product will enable us to integrate into these systems when the products don’t offer them themselves.”Shares in Flight Centre Travel Groupare trading 0.2 per cent lower at $17.06.