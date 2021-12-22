Crown (ASX:CWN) appoints Bronwyn Weir as Group Secretary

Casino operator Crown Resortshas appointed Bronwyn Weir as group company secretary following the resignation of Craig Durham.Ms Weir joined Crown in March this year and was the company’s deputy secretary. Ms Weir has previously held company secretariat roles prior to joining Crown, including as company secretary of Ardent Leisure Group.Ms Weir’s position as group company secretary will take effect upon receipt of regulatory approvals. Until then, Alan McGregor will continue in the role as interim company secretary.“In addition to carrying a substantial workload, Ms Weir has played an instrumental role in governance and board matters since she joined Crown earlier this year. I look forward to her formal appointment to this critical role,” said Crown's chairman Ziggy Switkowski.Shares in Crown Resortsare trading 0.8 per cent higher at $11.48.