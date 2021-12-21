Telix's (ASX:TLX) first patient dosed for bladder cancer study

Telix Pharmaceuticals'first patient has been dosed in a Phase I study of TLX250-CDx in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) at an institute in France.TLX250-CDx is being developed by Telix for the purpose of determining whether “indeterminate renal masses” are either clear cell renal cell cancer (ccRCC) or non-ccRCC. The study aims to evaluate the safety, biodistribution and dosing properties of TLX250-CDx in patients with NMIBC.The study will recruit 6 patients over 12 months, with a successful outcome leading to therapeutic studies with astatine-211 for targeted alpha therapy, said Telix.TLX250-CDx targets carbonic anhydrase IX, a receptor that is overexpressed in many solid tumours, including urologic malignancies.The study is aligned with Telix’s focus on the development of alpha therapy in future pipeline expansion and its strategy to pursue additional indications for carbonic anhydrase IX.According to Telix, Alpha emitters have the potential to deliver very high amounts of energy to cancer tissue whilst the short path length can decrease the risk of damage to surrounding healthy cells, increasing the selectivity and potency of the radiation treatment.Shares in Telix Pharmaceuticalsare trading 8.2 per cent higher at $8.01.