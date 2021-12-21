Worley (ASX:WOR) receives services contract by Imperial Oil

Global engineering provider Worleyhas been awarded a contract in Canada by Imperial Oil Resources for the in-pit tailings infrastructure project at the Kearl Oil Sands operation.Under the contract, the WorleyCord team will execute the module fabrication and assembly of the project’s first two phases at WorleyCord’s Edmonton modularisation yard with field execution at the project site in the Fort McMurray area.The company said Robotic welding will be used in the fabrication and HoloLens technology will be used to enhance health and safety outcomes by facilitating virtual site visits.“Having worked together for more than 30 years, we are pleased to continue providing Imperial with integrated solutions on this large fabrication and construction project,” said Worley CEO Chris Ashton.Shares in Worleyare trading 1.2 per cent higher at $10.80.Image from: https://www.imperialoil.ca/en-CA/Company/Operations/Kearl