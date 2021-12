RBA says Omicron won't derail the recovery, Magellan rebounds: ASX up 0.2% at noon

The Australian sharemarket is lifting higher this morning despite a surge in Covid-19 cases around the globe. Across the sectors, six out of 11 are moving higher. Healthcare, energy, and utilities are lifting the index, while technology is the worst performer. At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.2 per cent or 15.2 points higher at 7307.40. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 25 points.Asset manager Magellanis recovering from Monday’s near 33 per cent wipeout, rising 5.6 per cent. Major banks are also lifting, led by NABup 0.7 per cent.Health care giants are rising, with CSLup 2.6 per cent, Nanosonicsup 5.4 per cent and Australian Clinical Labsup 4.4 per cent after upgrading its earnings forecast.Energy stocks have also recovered from yesterday’s fall, with Santosup 1.6 per cent and Beach Energyup 1.2 per cent. Heavyweight miners are edging higher as iron ore prices rise, led by Rio Tintoup 0.8 per cent.Tech stocks are weighing, with buy now pay later giant Afterpaydown 2.9 per cent.The RBA released its minutes from the December 7 meeting. The Board said that they "will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range".A requirement is for the "labour market to be tight enough to generate wages growth" and "is likely to take some time" and the "Board is prepared to be patient".As for Omicron, the Board recognized that it "was a new source of uncertainty, but it was not expected to derail the recovery".Join us for Stocks of the Hour here covering AMP, Magellan Financial, and Australian Clinical LabsAustralian Clinical Labshas upgraded its earnings and revenue forecast for the first half of FY22, underpinned by strong demand for Covid-19 testing.Nine Entertainmenthas inked a $650 million five year deal with the NRL to broadcast its 2023 to 2027 seasons. Nine will pay $115 million cash a year, with a further $15 million in contra and other services.Qube’schief financial officer Paul Lewis will step down next year for personal reasons after more than 15 years with the business.Asset manager AMPsays it will delist from the New Zealand Stock Exchange by 4 February 2022.The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 2.1 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 0.6 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Magellan Financial Group, trading 5.6 per cent higher at $20.81. It is followed by shares in Nanosonicsand Soul Pattinson (WH)The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Pilbara Minerals, trading 8.5 per cent lower at $2.52. It is followed by shares in Novonixand Life360 Inc.Gold is trading at US$1791.52 an ounce.Iron ore is 4.2 per cent higher at US$123.20 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 1.60 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 71.03 US cents.